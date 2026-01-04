Late Goal from Zhilkin, Three Helpers from Barabanov Lift Spirit to 5-3 Win over Soo

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit took on the Soo Greyhounds at the Dow Event Center on Saturday, January 3rd, claiming their fourth win in five games 5-3. Dima Zhilkin picked up his 17th and 18th goals of the season, and Egor Barabanov picked up three assists for his third three-point game against the Greyhounds this season.

The Greyhounds scored the lone goal in the first, with Quinn McKenzie picking up his 14th of the season after he tapped in a rebound. Callum Croskery fired the initial shot and picked up the primary assist, and Marco Mignosa earned the secondary assist at 4:59.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 SOO (Total Shots: 4 - 12)

Dima Zhilkin tied it for the Spirit on the power play, dragging a loose puck behind Landon Miller into the crease for his 17th of the season, a new career-high. Egor Barabanov and Carson Harmer picked up the assist at 15:15.

Forty-six seconds later, the Spirit would take their first lead of the game on the power play, with James Guo firing in a shot from the point past the glove of Miller. Levi Harper picked up the primary assist, and Sebastien Gervais earned the secondary to make it 2-1 in favor of the Spirit at 16:01.

After 2: SAG 2 - 1 SOO (2nd period shots: 19 - 2 Total shots: 23 - 14)

The Greyhounds tied it early in the third after Brodie McConnell-Barker slid the puck past Shurygin for his first of the season. Noah Laus and Jordan Charron picked up the assist as the Greyhounds led 3-2 at 1:49.

Jakub Winkelhofer took the lead back for the Greyhounds after he rang one in off the bar for the Greyhound's third goal. Marco Mignosa picked up the primary assist for his second of the game, and Quinn McKenzie picked up his second point of the game with the secondary assist at 5:33.

With 4:40 left in the third, Carson Harmer would find Brody Pepoy all alone in the slot to tie it for the Spirit. Pepoy a shot low to the stick of Miller for his eighth goal of the season, as the Greyhounds and the Spirit stood tied at three.

Dima Zhilkin would pick up his second of the game to take the lead for Saginaw late in the third, tapping in a bounce off the boards after driving the net. Egor Barabanov picked up his second assist of the game, and the Spirit led 4-3 at 17:09.

Nic Sima would score his 10th of the season on the empty net at 18:28, taking home the win for the Spirit. Egor Barabanov picked up his third assist of the game on the goal, and the Spirit won 5-3 at home.

Final: SAG 5 - 3 SOO (3rd period shots 11 - 15, Total shots 34 - 29)

Powerplays: SAG 2/4 SOO 0/5

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (26 saves, 29 shots) SOO: Landon Miller (29 saves, 33 shots)

The Spirit play next tomorrow night, January 4th, against the Brampton Steelheads at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 5:30pm.







