Birds Come Up Short Against Brampton, 2-1

Published on January 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds' Luka Graziano versus Brampton Steelheads' Keaton Ardagh and Troy Patton

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - Mason Courville saved 21 out of 23 shots and Urban Podrekar scored his fifth goal of the season, but the Flint Firebirds lost to the Brampton Steelheads, 2-1 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After a scoreless first period, Brampton struck first in the second. Lucas DeMiglio received a pass and sniped a shot that beat Mason Courville glove side to put the Steelheads up 1-0.

Midway through the third period, Brampton widened its lead. After a broken play. Mason Zebeski took a slap shot which he sent flying past Courville to push the Steelheads' lead to 2-0.

But Flint answered soon thereafter as Podrekar received a pass from Jimmy Lombardi and walked through a sea of Steelheads. He sent a backhanded shot past Brampton goaltender Zach Bowen to make the game 2-1.

Flint pressured throughout the game's final period and outshot the Steelheads 14-6 the third but could not equalize. The Firebirds fell to 26-9-2-2 with the loss while Brampton improved to 13-19-3-2.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Kevin He made his home debut for the Firebirds. He recorded five shots on goal in what was his third game since being acquired from the Niagara IceDogs...Urban Podrekar scored his fifth goal of the season and leads all Flint defensemen with 26 points.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will continue their stretch of home games against the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

