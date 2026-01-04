Frasca Finds Back of Net as Windsor Downs Erie

Published on January 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would hit the ice Saturday for their first game of 2026 as they would welcome in the Windsor Spitfires for the first of three games between the teams this month. Looking to start the year off strong, Erie would hope to use the home crowd to their advantage facing one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The contest would commence with a solid Saturday night crowd on-hand with the Otters on the front foot. Erie would have the puck in the net in the early-going but it would be ruled out for offside. The game would play out in a very even fashion for most of the frame but it would be the visitors to get on the board first as Caden Harvey (5) would make it 1-0 Spitfires. They would hold this lead for the rest of the frame as they would head into the second up 1-0.

The second would get underway with the visitors on the front foot. Windsor would capitalize on the momentum as a seeing-eye shot for Wyatt Kennedy (GWG, 2) would find the back of the net to make it 2-0 Spits. Just minutes later, with Windsor on the power play, Ethan Garden (PPG, 10) would strike to add another for the visitors as they would jump out to a 3-0 lead. Another few moments later, the Spits would grow their lead, with a beautiful feed to find John McLaughlin (4) who would make it 4-0 Windsor. The visitors would hold this lead through the first 40 as they would bring their 4-0 lead into period three.

Into the third, the Otters would hope to get something going and to build off of heading through the third. Around five minutes into the period, Erie would find the back of the net as Gabriel Frasca (18) would get them on the board. Windsor would respond following this by putting together a fantastic defensive effort with goaltender Joey Costanzo would put together a strong effort to keep their club in the lead. Windsor would skate to a 4-1 victory on the road with shots on goal favoring Windsor 26-24.

The Otters are back in action Thursday as they hit the road for a three-game trip, beginning with the finale of this home-and-home against the Windsor Spitfires. The road trip continues Friday in Sarnia with the first of two road games this season against the Sting and concludes with a Saturday matinee in London with game three of six this season against the Knights. Erie returns home on Friday, January 16 as they take on the Windsor Spitfires for the final time at home this season on Golf Night (pres. by Five Iron Golf). It's also another 3-2-1 Friday. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







