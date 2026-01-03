Kitchener Rangers Sign Ian Robinson to Standard Player Agreement

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that they have signed forward Ian Robinson, the Rangers' third-round draft pick (51st overall) in the 2025 OHL U18 Draft, to an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement package with the club.

"Ian has had a great season in the GOHL and has taken huge strides in his development this year," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He is a great story being passed over in the OHL draft and being a U18 draft pick and now signing and OHL standard player agreement. Ian is a big, smart, hard working two-way forward that also has great finish around the net. We look forward to seeing him develop in a Ranger uniform in the future."

Robinson was drafted out of the York Simcoe Express U18 AAA (OMHA) program and started the season with the Port Colborne Sailors in the Greater Ontario Hockey League (GOHL). In 29 games with the Sailors, the Newmarket, Ontario native has tallied 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points. His strong start to the season earned him OHL Prospect of the Week honours from December 1st - December 7th in which he recorded six points (1G, 5A) in three games.

The six-foot-three 191 pound winger was recalled as a free agent by the Rangers after the holiday break, making his OHL debut on Friday, December 28th against the Erie Otters. Robinson scored his first career OHL goal in the game contributing to a Rangers comeback victory. He has suited up in each of the last three games for the Rangers, earning his Standard Player Agreement with the club.







