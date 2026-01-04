Kolarik Has Three Assists as Petes Beat Attack, 5-3

Owen Sound, ON - On Saturday, January 3, the Peterborough Petes were in Owen Sound for their first meeting of the season with the Owen Sound Attack. Brennan Faulkner scored a late empty net goal to secure a 5-3 win for Peterborough.

Leon Kolarik led the way for the Petes with three assists on the night. James Petrovski had two assists in his first game against his former team, while Aiden Young and Brennan Faulkner both scored and added an assist. Yanis Lutz, Braydon McCallum, and Kaden McGregor scored, with Matthew Perreault picking up his 11th assist of the season. Easton Rye stopped 41/44 for his 20th win of the campaign.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (14:53) PP - Yanis Lutz (6), Assists - Matthew Perreault (11), Leon Kolarik (11)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:49) - Aiden Young (10), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (11), James Petrovski (16)

Peterborough Goal (5:35) - Braydon McCallum (10), Assist - Leon Kolarik (12)

Peterborough Goal (9:01) PP - Kaden McGregor (7), Assists - Leon Kolarik (13), James Petrovski (17)

Owen Sound Goal (1418) PP - Caden Taylor (5), Assists - Pierce Mbuyi (24), Lenny Greenberg (21)

Owen Sound Goal (15:57) - Wesley Royston (9), Assists - Noah Roberts (4), Jake Crawford (15)

Third Period:

Owen Sound Goal (14:56) - Pierce Mbuyi (23), Assists - Caden Taylor (13), John Banks (25)

Peterborough Goal (19:00) EN - Brennan Faulkner (14), Assist - Aiden Young (18)

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, January 4 when they travel to Guelph to take on the Guelph Storm. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

