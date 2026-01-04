Spitfires Sweep Weekend Road Trip with Overtime Grit and Offensive Depth

Published on January 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires turned in a perfect weekend away from home, earning two road wins in two nights behind timely scoring, strong special teams, and reliable goaltending.

Friday, Jan 2 - Windsor at Niagara

Windsor 2, Niagara 1 (OT)

Windsor opened the weekend with a hard-fought overtime win at the Meridian Centre. The Spitfires struck late in the first period when Anthony Cristoforo finished a play created by Jack Nesbitt and Ethan Belchetz. Niagara answered on a third-period power play, but Windsor remained composed and forced overtime. At 4:17 of the extra frame, Ethan Garden buried the game-winner to secure the road victory. Michael Newlove delivered a steady performance in goal, backstopping Windsor through a physical contest.

Game Stats

Goals (WSR): Cristoforo (1), Garden (OT)

Assists: Nesbitt (1), Belchetz (1), Kennedy (1), Walton (1)

Shots: WSR 20 | NIAG 26

Power Play: WSR 0/1 | NIAG 1/3

Goaltending: Newlove - 20 saves (W)

Attendance: 3,188

Saturday, Jan 3 - Windsor at Erie

Windsor 4, Erie 1

The Spitfires carried their momentum into Erie and put together a complete performance, scoring four times to secure another road win. Caden Harvey opened the scoring late in the first period before Windsor took control in the second with goals from Wyatt Kennedy, Ethan Garden, and John McLaughlin, including a power-play marker. Windsor limited Erie's offensive chances throughout the night, and Joey Costanzo was solid in goal, closing out the weekend with a confident win.

Game Stats

Goals (WSR): Harvey (1), Kennedy (1), Garden (1), McLaughlin (1)

Assists: Garden (1), Makysh (2), Robinson (1), Kennedy (1), Woodall (1)

Shots: WSR 22 | ERI 23

Power Play: WSR 1/1 | ERI 0/2

Goaltending: Costanzo - 23 saves (W)

Weekend Takeaway

The Spitfires finish the weekend 2-0, collecting four road points while showcasing depth scoring, disciplined defensive play, and strong goaltending at both ends of the back-to-back. Windsor returns home Thursday to face Erie once again on home ice for ELVIS night! Be there for some great OHL Hockey and a wedding during intermission. Tickets www.windsorspitfires.com







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.