Game Day, Game 39, Firebirds vs Steelheads - 7 p.m.

Published on January 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM)

LAST TIME OUT: Mason Vaccari made 26 saves, Alex Kostov had three assists and four Firebirds recorded multi-point games as Flint beat the London Knights, 5-0, on Friday night at Canada Life Place.

GOALTENDING EXCELLENCE: Mason Vaccari's shutout on Friday night was his third of the season, giving him both the most shutouts in a single season in franchise history and the most all-time by a Firebirds goaltender. Nathan Day recorded two shutouts during the 2024-25 season and Luke Cavallin had two in the 2021-22 season. Both did not have another shutout in their Flint career. Vaccari has now recorded three shutouts in 28 games. He leads the OHL with 21 wins, is fifth in GAA at 2.47 and fifth in save percentage at .919.

MAKING AN IMPRESSION: Kevin He scored his first goal as a Firebird in the first period on Friday night and finished with a goal and an assist in what was his second game for Flint. He has a goal and two assists in two games since being acquired from the Niagara IceDogs and now has 15 goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season. The Winnipeg Jets prospect will play his first home game as a Firebird on Saturday.

DORT SWEET DORT: The Firebirds will play their next four games on home ice after having played four of the last five on the road. Flint is 13-4-1-0 at home this season. The Birds will play four straight road games following their upcoming four straight home games.

STEELHEADS SCUFFLING: Brampton enters Saturday's game having lost seven straight games, with a 0-5-1-1 record during said streak. The Steelheads are 1-7-2-1 in their last 11 games and have not won since beating the Saginaw Spirit, 4-1 on December 6. Brampton has struggled on the road all season and owns a 4-10-2-0 record away from home.

ODDS AND ENDS: Brady Smith now has goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season...the Firebirds shut out an opponent for the fourth time this season on Friday...Nathan Aspinall leads the OHL in points with 52 and Alex Kostov is tied for fifth with 46...Brampton averages only 2.81 goals per game, tied for 18th in the OHL...Flint beat Brampton in OT, 2-1, in their first matchup on November 21.

UP NEXT: Flint returns to action on Wednesday night at home against the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

