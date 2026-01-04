Attack Comeback Comes up Short, Lose, 5-3, to Petes

Published on January 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







After a streak breaking win on Friday night the Owen Sound Attack were looking to make it a streak of a good kind on Saturday night, unfortunately the Peterborough Petes had other plans leaving the Scenic City with a 5-3 victory over the Bears. Yanis Lutz, Aiden Young, Braydon McCallum, Kaden McGregor, and Brennan Faulkner had goals for the Petes, while Caden Taylor, Wesley Royston and Pierce Mbuyi answered for the Attack. Easton Rye made 41 saves for the win, while Trenten Bennett and Matthew Koprowski split the crease in the loss.

The Attack and Petes didn't take long feeling each other out, with the physicality ramping up all period long. Unfortunately for the Attack it was the Petes who were able to capitalize on one of their four first period power plays to take a 1-0 lead over the Attack. Yanus Lutz took pass at the top of the zone and used the extra space to position himself for a perfect shot, beating Trenten Bennett over the glove. This was the only goal of the period, with the Petes holding a 1-0 win heading into the 2nd period.

The Petes extended their lead early in the middle frame when James Petrovski picked off the pass down the side boards and transitioned it up to Aiden Young who gained the blue line and beat Bennett on the glove side for the shorthanded marker and to put the Petes up by 2. Just under a minute later, the Attack thought they had cut the lead in half when Jake Crawford banged one home, but the Bears were deemed offside on the zone entry and the goal was called back. Just a minute after that the Petes extended their lead to 3-0 when Braydon McCallum beat Bennett five hole off the wing. Kaden McGregor made it 4-0 and ended Bennett's night midway through the period when he tipped the point shot past over the pad of Bennett. The Attack started to chip away at the deficit when Caden Taylor capitalized on the Attacks 2nd power play of the game overpowering Easton Rye with a hard shot off the wing. The Attack cut the deficit two two a minute and a half later when Wesley Royston banged home the rebound from the top of the crease, bringing the score to 4-2.

The Attack got within a goal with just over 5 minutes to play, when Pierce Mbuyi grabbed the rebound in front and lifted it over Rye for his 23rd goal of the season. Unfortunately, this was a close as the Attack would get with Brennan Faulkner finding the empty net with 59 seconds left in the game, making the final 5-3 for the Petes.

The continue their 5-game home stand starting Wednesday night against the Guelph Storm. then Saturday, January 10 against the Kitchener Rangers, both games at 7pm, before they take on the London Knights on Saturday, January 17th at 4pm and the Barrie Colts on Sunday, January 18th at 2pm. Tickets for all Attack home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office in person or by phone at 519-371-7452 or online anytime at tickets.attackhockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.