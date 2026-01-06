Midweek Midwest Division Battle with the Guelph Storm

The Owen Sound Attack come into this Wednesday game, their third game of the new year, after picking up a 5-3 win in Sarnia against the Sting last Friday followed up by a 5-3 loss here in Owen Sound on Saturday to the Peterborough Petes. The Attack will be looking to get back into the win column against a divisional rival Guelph Storm here in Owen Sound where the Attack have a home record of 11-7-1-1 on the season and the Storm have an away record of 4-12-1-0. The Storm who also will be playing their 3rd game of the new year, were able to win both of their games last weekend, both coming at home, a 6-4 win over the Brantford Bulldogs, and a 3-2 shootout win over the Peterborough Petes.

PROMOTION

The Owen Sound Attack have teamed up with Carlsberg, who will be providing free t-shirts to one of their brands to all fans in attendance at the game on Wednesday night. The t-shrits will be distributed in the seats prior to the game.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This is the fourth meeting between the Attack and the Storm this season, with another four still to come the next one being at the end of January in Owen Sound. The Attack hold a slight 2-1 lead in the season series this year with the visiting team having won all previous match ups (10-7 & 6-3 for the Attack in Guelph and 6-3 for the Storm in Owen Sound). The two teams split the season series in 2024-25 with four wins a piece. Over the last five years these two divisional rivals have been pretty even head-to-head with the Attack posting a 19-14-4-2 record and Storm 20-15-3-1 record.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (18-17-1-3)

The Attack start the new year 1-1-0-0 which puts them at 18-17-1-3 on the season, and 2-6-1-1 in their last 10. The Attack currently sit 3rd in the Midwest Division and 6th in the Western Conference and will look to take an important divisional game, in hopes to continue battling to climb the standings in a close Midwest Division. The Attack will need their top offensive performers Pierce Mbuyi (23-24-47), Tristan Delisle (22-20-42), Harry Nansi (10-27-37), Cole Zurwaski (17-14-31) and Nicholas Sykora (16-11-27). The Attack look to continued success with their third ranked power play, which is clicking at 26% rate and for a reemergence of their relentless penalty killing from the start of the season.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE STORM (17-18-2-1)

Coming in to this game the Storm sit just 3 points behind the Attack, good for 4th in the Midwest Division and 7th in the Western Conference. To start the new year the Storm are 2-0-0-0 which puts them at 17-18-2-1 on the season and 2-7-0-1 in their last 10. The Storm will be looking to Ethan Miedema (17-16-33), Leo Serlin (9-20-29) and Tyler Hopkins (13-14-27) to carry the offense, while the goaltending tandem of Zachary Jovanovski (15W, 3.72 GAA, .887 SV%) and Colin Ellsworth (2W, 4.49 GAA, .861 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED STORM:

The Storm have 2 current players drafted to the NHL, both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft including Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Wed. Jan. 7, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm

Sat. Jan. 10, 2026 vs. Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Sat. Jan. 17, 2026 vs. London Knights, 4pm

Sun. Jan. 18, 2026 vs. Barrie Colts, 2pm

Sat. Jan. 24, 2026 vs. Niagara IceDogs, 7pm

Wed. Jan. 28, 2026 vs. Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm







