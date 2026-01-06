Eighteen Past and Present OHL Players Win Medals at 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is pleased to congratulate 18 past and present OHL players who have won medals at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Silver Medal - Czechia

Czechia prevailed 6-4 over Canada in semi-final action to punch its ticket to the gold medal game where they were outdone in a 4-2 loss to Sweden. The Czechs claim a medal in their fourth straight trip to the World Juniors, a stretch of success not matched by their program since 1982-85.

Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs) was named the tournament's top defenceman as selected by the IIHF. Jiricek finished with six points (5-1--6) over seven games.

OHL talent on roster (5): Adam Benak (F, Brantford Bulldogs), Vladimir Dravecky (D, Brantford Bulldogs), Jakub Fibigr (D, Brampton Steelheads), Adam Jiricek (D, Brantford Bulldogs), Adam Novotny (F, Peterborough Petes)

Bronze Medal - Canada

Canada rebounded from Sunday's semi-final loss to Czechia by defeating Finland 6-3 to claim bronze, returning to the podium after missing the past two years. Sam O'Reilly (London Knights) scored twice in Monday's bronze medal game while Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit) posted a goal and an assist, setting a new record for points by a Canadian defenceman at the World Juniors with 13 (5-8--13). Former Brampton Steelheads forward Porter Martone led the tournament with six goals.

Parekh was voted to the event's media all-star team on the blueline.

OHL talent on roster (13): Kashawn Aitcheson (D, Barrie Colts), Cole Beaudoin (F, Barrie Colts), Ben Danford (D, Brantford Bulldogs), Carter George (G, Owen Sound Attack), Liam Greentree (F, Windsor Spitfires), Jack Ivankovic (G, Brampton Steelheads/Univ. of Michigan), Jett Luchanko (F, Brantford Bulldogs), Brady Martin (F, Soo Greyhounds), Porter Martone (F, Brampton Steelheads/Michigan State Univ.), Michael Misa (F, Saginaw Spirit/San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (F, London Knights), Zayne Parekh (D, Saginaw Spirit/Calgary Flames), Cameron Reid (D, Kitchener Rangers)

Hockey Operations staff: Dale Hunter (Head Coach, London Knights), Mark Hunter (Management Group, London Knights), Chris Cook (Equipment Manager, Brantford Bulldogs), Chris Maton (Equipment Manager, London Knights)

