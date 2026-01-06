Firebirds Ranked 10th in Week 15 CHL Top-10 Rankings
Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced on Tuesday its Week 15 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings, presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, for the 2025-26 season. The Firebirds are ranked 10th, their fifth-consecutive week appearing on the list. Flint was ranked eighth in the combined Week 10 & 11 list, 10th on the Week 12 list, eighth on the Week 13 list and sixth on the Week 14 list.
Flint is one of four OHL teams that appear on the Top-10 Rankings, joining the Ottawa 67's (4), Brantford Bulldogs (5) and Windsor Spitfires (9). The Firebirds were ranked fourth in the OHL Power Rankings, which were released on Monday.
From the CHL's article:
10. Flint Firebirds (OHL): After splitting their four games since the holiday break, the Flint Firebirds (26-9-2-2) have slipped to No. 10 in this week's CHL Top-10 Rankings. Flint earned wins over the Soo Greyhounds (3-1) and London Knights (5-0), but came up short against the Brampton Steelheads (2-1) and No. 9 Windsor Spitfires (4-1), who leapfrogged them in the standings. Overall, the Firebirds are 6-2-1-1 in their last 10 contests. Los Angeles Kings signee Jimmy Lombardi (22G-22A in 37 GP) helped spark the start of the new calendar year with two points (1G-1A) before adding an assist on Flint's lone goal versus Brampton, while the Firebirds also bolstered their roster over the break by acquiring former Niagara IceDogs captain and Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He and Calgary Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia (forrmerly of the Kingston Frontenacs) via trade. With additional help on the way-including the return of Darels Uljanskis from Latvia's World Juniors roster-Flint will look to steady itself this week during a home stand against the Sarnia Sting, Saginaw Spirit, and Kingston Frontenacs.
Games this week: vs. Sarnia (Jan. 7), vs. Saginaw (Jan. 9), vs. Kingston (Jan. 10)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026
- Friday Is ManchuWOK Night at the Sleeman Centre - Guelph Storm
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Leo Serlin - Guelph Storm
- Firebirds Ranked 10th in Week 15 CHL Top-10 Rankings - Flint Firebirds
- Friday-Sunday Doubleheader at the Den - Sudbury Wolves
- Midweek Midwest Division Battle with the Guelph Storm - Owen Sound Attack
- Petes Announce Details for the 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign - Peterborough Petes
- IceDogs Extend Point Streak to Six Games with Thrilling Comeback - Niagara IceDogs
- Kingston Frontenacs Mourn the Passing of Former OHL Commissioner David Branch - Kingston Frontenacs
- Barrie Colts Acquire Parker Von Richter and Mason Zebeski from Brampton Steelheads - Barrie Colts
- Steelheads Complete Two Trades with the Colts - Brampton Steelheads
- Eighteen Past and Present OHL Players Win Medals at 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.