IceDogs Acquire Chromiak from Rangers for Picks
Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
ST CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have acquired defenceman Jakub Chromiak from the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for the IceDogs' 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 third-round pick (via: PBO).
The IceDogs are excited to welcome Jakub Chromiak to Dog Country. Chromiak was born in Ilava, Slovakia, and is currently playing in his fourth OHL season. Chromiak is a mobile, puck-moving defenceman listed at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds who is expected to make an offensive impact from the blue line.
Chromiak started in the OHL in the 2022-23 season with the Sudbury Wolves. Sudbury drafted Chromiak with the eighth overall selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft. Since then, he has appeared in 208 career games, making stops with Sudbury, the Kingston Frontenacs and the Kitchener Rangers. In that time, he has recorded 93 regular-season points and added eight points in the playoffs. Last season Chromiak was selected to represent Slovakia at the World Junior Championship in Ottawa.
This season, Chromiak has 23 points (6G, 17A) in 38 games played with the Kitchener Rangers. Chromoiak will wear the number 33 for the IceDogs.
Welcome to Dog Country, Jakub!
FULL TRADE
NIAGARA RECEIVES:
Jakub Chromiak
KITCHENER RECEIVES:
2nd Round OHL Draft Pick
3rd Round OHL Draft Pick
