Kingston Frontenacs Mourn the Passing of Former OHL Commissioner David Branch
Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club joins the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the hockey community in the mourning of former Commissioner David Branch.
Mr. Branch served as the OHL's Commissioner for an incredible 45-year tenure. He led the league to impressive new heights from his first day in the role in 1979 until his retirement in 2024. He also held the title of CHL president for 23 years. His contributions to junior hockey will continue to be felt across the country for years to come.
"I worked with David for many years." stated Frontenacs President and Governor Doug Springer. "From 1979 to 2024, David grew the OHL beyond expectations and took our league to new heights."
Mr. Branch's impact is felt not just on the ice, but off the ice as well. He was a pioneer in areas such as player safety, mental health support, and education. David introduced the OHL Scholarship Program, ensuring that OHL players would have access to post-secondary education, promoting that hockey should open doors on and off the ice.
Mr. Springer continued "He was an outstanding leader and innovator for our game. His reach went far beyond the on-ice product and helped to better the lives of countless athletes through off-ice initiatives and programs".
David is survived by his partner Patsy, children Barclay, Kyle and Wade and their wives, along with David's grandchildren.
"He was a legend in the game of hockey, and we will always be grateful for what he has done. David will forever be missed by those who knew him."
The Kingston Frontenacs organization extends its condolences to the family, friends, and hockey community on the passing of Mr. David Branch.
