Friday-Sunday Doubleheader at the Den

Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves continue their start to 2026 with two games at home this weekend. On Friday, January 9th at 7:05pm, the Niagara IceDogs visit the Sudbury Community Arena. Following this, the Ottawa 67's make their only stop in Sudbury on Sunday, January 11th at 2:05pm.

The Wolves have rallied at home lately, winning their last five on Sudbury Community Arena ice and seven of their last ten overall. Last week's action saw the Wolves undertake a four games in six days slate, which started with a 4-3 win against the Kitchener Rangers on home ice. Goaltender Paolo Frasca was instrumental, stopping 38 of 41 shots. After falling to the Colts on New Year's Eve, the Wolves bounced back at home against the North Bay Battalion with a 6-2 win. Frasca was crucial once again, making 38 saves on 40 shots, while forward Ethan Dean recorded his first multi-goal game in his OHL career.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Pure Country, as it's Country Night! The first 500 fans attending will receive a Wolves cowboy hat! With chances throughout the game to win tickets to the Lee Brice concert on April 22nd, come wearing your Canadian tuxedos and your flannels for a Country Night to remember!

Sunday's game is proudly sponsored by Sunwire. With multiple text-to-enter opportunities to win an iPad, make sure to have your phone ready for all the contest action! It's a Jr. Wolves Sunday, where Wolves Nation will be able to skate post-game with select members of the Wolves, including Team Slovakia members Adam Nemec and Jan Chovan. It's also the fifth game this season where the Wolves will be donning their retro green alternate uniforms!

Prior to this weekend's games, the Wolves travel to Sault Ste. Marie for a matchup with the Greyhounds on Wednesday, January 7th. Puck drop is set for 7:07pm. Wolves Nation can listen to this game for free through our Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or can watch the game through FloHockey HERE.

Single game tickets for this weekend's games are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for the holidays and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







