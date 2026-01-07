Owen Sound Receive Two Picks in Trade with Brampton Steelheads
Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Owen Sound - Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced Tuesday afternoon a transaction between the Brampton Steelheads, where the Attack will receive a fifth round pick in 2026 (SAR) and tenth round pick in 2027 (BRAM) In return, the Steelheads will be collecting defencemen Mason Roy.
The Owen Sound Attack would like to thank Mason for his dedication and hard work put forward to the team and want to wish him well going forward in his hockey career.
