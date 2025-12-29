Kitchener Rangers Acquire Brampton Steelheads Forward Gabriel Chiarot

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers have completed a trade with the Brampton Steelheads, acquiring Vancouver Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot (sheer-OTT) in exchange for eight draft picks and the rights to Adam Valentini.

To Brampton:

2nd Round 2027 (Brampton)

2nd Round 2028 (Kitchener)

3rd Round 2028 (Kitchener)

3rd Round 2029 (Kitchener)

4th Round 2028 (Kitchener)

5th Round 2027 (Kitchener)

8th Round 2029 (Kitchener)

10th Round 2026 (Kitchener)

Rights to Adam Valentini

The Hamilton, Ontario native made his OHL debut for the Brampton Steelheads during the 2023-24 season - when the franchise was still in Mississauga, and is now appearing in his third OHL season. Chiarot was a seventh round pick (136th overall) of the Brampton Steelheads in the 2022 OHL Priority Draft. He was then drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and signed an entry-level contract with Vancouver in September of this year.

"We are excited to add Gabriel to our group. He is a player we have coveted for a while and think he is the perfect fit for what our team needs," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "He plays a fast, fearless and tenacious game. He will add a different element to our forward group that we feel we need to have success especially in the playoffs."

The five-foot-eleven, 191-pound winger has suited up in 145 games for the Steelheads scoring 41 goals and adding 29 assists, totalling 70 points. Chiarot surpassed the 20-goal mark last season scoring 21 times and is already just six goals shy of his career high through 31 games this season. He is producing at a 0.81 point-per-game rate this season with 15 goals and 10 assists.

Gabriel will wear number 20 for the East Avenue Blue, Evan Nicholson will now wear a new number that is to be determined. He will join the team in Sudbury ahead of the team's two-game road trip.

