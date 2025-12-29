Cruising into 2026 with a Northern Rivalry

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves begin the unofficial second half of the 2025/26 season on January 2nd, 2026, when the North Bay Battalion travel to Sudbury for a 7:05pm puck drop. This will begin a home-and-home between the two teams and will be the first two of six games the northern rivals have in 2026.

North Bay and Sudbury opened the OHL season for the Wolves, where a hard-fought game with the Battalion saw the Wolves fall 4-3 in overtime. With the two teams' only other contest being on October 3rd, this northern rivalry is sure to heat up over the rest of the season.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Expedia Cruises. Wolves Nation can look forward to the opportunity to win a cruise giveaway, courtesy of Expedia Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines! All you need is a ticket, and a lucky paper airplane throw during the second intermission paper airplane toss to win. The first 1000 fans will also receive a pair of Wolves retro sunglasses.

Following Friday's game, the Wolves travel to North Bay for a Sunday 2:00pm matchup with the Battalion. Wolves Nation can listen to this game for free through our Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or can watch the game through FloHockey HERE.

Single game tickets for Friday's game are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for the holidays and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







