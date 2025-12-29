Ring in 2025 with the Colts - Annual NYE Game & Skate

December 29, 2025

The Barrie Colts invite fans to celebrate New Year's Eve at Sadlon Arena with an evening full of hockey, tradition, and community. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m., as the Colts take on the Sudbury Wolves in a highly anticipated matchup.

For the first time this season, the team will unveil their second themed jersey, created in collaboration with Collins Clothiers. The unique design captures the spirit of New Year's Eve and will be revealed live on the ice for fans to enjoy. Following the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off by Collins Clothiers, providing fans with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own their very own.

Annual New Year's Eve Skate:

After the final buzzer, fans are invited to participate in the Colts' annual New Year's Eve skate. Fans should bring skates and helmets, while sticks are not permitted. Fans may return to their vehicles to retrieve skates after the game, with re-entry allowed. This tradition offers a unique way to celebrate the night alongside the players and welcome 2026 on ice.

World Juniors Spotlight:

The evening will also highlight Colts players competing at the World Junior Championships. Cole Beaudoin and Kashawn Aitcheson represent Team Canada, while Emil Hemming skates for Team Finland.

During intermission, fans can watch the faceoff between the two teams on the Jumbotron, connecting Barrie to the international stage and cheering on our very own.

New Year's Eve at Sadlon Arena is more than a hockey game-it is a celebration of community, tradition, and Colts pride. Fans are invited to come for the game, participate in the jersey auction, skate with the team, and ring in 2026 surrounded by energy, excitement, and the passion of Colts Country.

Tickets:

Tickets for the game are limited. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid missing out on the New Year's Eve game.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.barriecolts.com or at the Colts Store.







