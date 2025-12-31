Kitchener Caps off the Calendar Year with a Showdown in North Bay

Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







North Bay, ON - Kitchener wrap up the 2025 calendar year with a New Year's Eve matinee against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers battle the Battalion in North Bay for the lone time this season. The two teams last faced off on October 30th, when North Bay visited Kitchener, with the Rangers skating away with a 3-1 victory. Luca Romano scored twice, while Cameron Reid added a power-play tally. Lirim Amidovski was the lone scorer for the Battalion.

The teams met twice last year, with Kitchener winning both games. Over the past five seasons, the Rangers have owned the series, taking all seven meetings with the Battalion and boasting a 7-0-0-0 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (22-11-3-0)

Jack Pridham (22G, 18A) extended his goal scoring lead for the Rangers and has been red hot over his last two games, scoring five times. His 22 goals now slot him second overall in all OHL scoring, just training Marek Vanacker (27), fellow Chicago Blackhawks prospect, playing with the Brantford Bulldogs.

Dylan Edwards has proven to be a valuable addition to the roster, recording he second multi-point effort in as many games with the Rangers. The Rangers now have the top two leading overage scorers in the OHL with Edwards at 43 points (18G, 25A) and Pridham at 40.

Along with free agent call-up Ian Robinson, the team has recently added Vancouver Canucks prospect Gabriel Chiarot, who was acquired in a trade from the Brampton Steelheads. Tuesday marked his first game with the Rangers, where he was held off the scoresheet, but he'll look to turn things around this afternoon.

Drafted Rangers:

Among nine players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE BATTALION (18-14-2-0)

The North Bay Battalion currently sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, holding 38 points in 34 games. Their latest matchup came on December 28th, when North Bay dropped a 3-1 decision to the Barrie Colts.

Kaden Pitre is a more familiar foe for the Rangers after the six-foot centerman was traded to the Battalion from the Flint Firebirds. In 21 games, Pitre has nine goals and six assists for 15 points. One of those nine goals came against the Rangers in a 3-0 Firebirds win on October 8th.

Mike Mclvor has impressed between the pipes, ranking sixth among OHL goaltenders with 513 saves on 584 shots across 21 appearances. McIvor mad 18/20 stop when the teams last faced off in October.

Drafted Battalion:

The Battalion have four NHL prospects on their roster: Shamar Moses (Florida Panthers) and Lirim Amidovski (Minnesota Wild), both selected in 2025, and Ethan Procyszyn (Anaheim Ducks) and Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning) drafted in 2024.

Broadcast Coverage:

Wednesday's game against the North Bay Battalion will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Wednesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will begin the new year back on home ice against the Barrie Colts on Friday, January 2nd. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.