Game Day - December 31 - GUE at KGN

It's the last game of 2025!

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Tyler Hopkins

4th overall pick by the Frontenacs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

86th overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Acquired by the Storm via trade on December 28th

Has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games this season

Who to Watch - Kingston Frontenacs

Alex McLean

9th overall pick by the Storm in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 31 games this season

Registered a goal in his debut with the Frontenacs on Dcember 28th

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, January 2nd 2026 - Brantford Bulldogs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, January 4th 2026 - Peterborough Petes @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

