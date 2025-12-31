Game Day - December 31 - GUE at KGN
Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's the last game of 2025!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Tyler Hopkins
4th overall pick by the Frontenacs in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
86th overall pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Acquired by the Storm via trade on December 28th
Has 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 30 games this season
Who to Watch - Kingston Frontenacs
Alex McLean
9th overall pick by the Storm in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 31 games this season
Registered a goal in his debut with the Frontenacs on Dcember 28th
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, January 2nd 2026 - Brantford Bulldogs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday, January 4th 2026 - Peterborough Petes @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
