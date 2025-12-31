Former Attack Jordan Binnington and Nick Suzuki Selected for Team Canada's 2026 Olympic Winter Games Roster

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The long-awaited Team Canada roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina has been revealed, featuring nine OHL alumni among the nation's elite selections. Canada will aim to capture its first Olympic men's hockey gold medal since the 2014 Games in Sochi.

This tournament also marks the return of National Hockey League (NHL) players to Olympic competition for the first time in twelve years. Five of the named OHL alumni recently helped Canada win gold this past February at the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ten OHL Alumni Named to Team Canada

Forwards:

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers/Erie Otters)

Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens/Owen Sound Attack/Guelph Storm)

Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs/London Knights)

Bo Horvat (New York Islanders/London Knights)

Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals/Plymouth Whalers)

Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning/Oshawa Generals/Erie Otters)

Defencemen:

Drew Doughty (LA Kings/Guelph Storm)

Thomas Harley (Dallas/Stars/Mississauga Steelheads)

Goaltender:

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues/Owen Sound Attack)

Hockey Ops./Front Office

* denotes team they played for

Assistant Coach - Bruce Cassidy (Vegas Golden Knights/Ottawa 67s>Kingston Frontenacs)

Assistant Coach - Pete DeBoer (Windsor Compuware Spitfires>Plymouth Whalers/Kitchener Rangers)

Assistant Coach - Rich Tocchet (Philadelphia Flyers/Soo Greyhounds*)

Assistant Coach - Misha Donskov (London Knights/Ottawa 67's)

Director of Player Personnel - Kyle Dubas (Soo Greyhounds)

Team Canada opens its Olympic schedule on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, facing Czechia at 10:40 a.m. EST.

They continue group play on Friday, Feb. 13 against Switzerland, followed by a matchup with France on Sunday, Feb. 15.

If they advance, qualifying games for the knockout stage begin Tuesday, Feb. 17, with quarterfinal action on Wednesday, Feb. 18. The semifinals are set for Friday, Feb. 20, with the bronze ¬â and gold ¬âmedal games taking place on Feb. 21 and 22.







