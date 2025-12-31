OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Brampton and Owen Sound
Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that the regular season game scheduled for this afternoon between the Owen Sound Attack and host Brampton Steelheads has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.
The game will be rescheduled on a date still to be determined.
Check out the Ontario Hockey League Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Game Day - December 31 - GUE at KGN - Guelph Storm
- Game Postponed: Owen Sound Attack at Brampton Steelheads, December 31, 2025 - Owen Sound Attack
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Windsor Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Brampton and Owen Sound - OHL
- Kitchener Caps off the Calendar Year with a Showdown in North Bay - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Begin Back-To-Back on the Road against IceDogs - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 37, Firebirds at Greyhounds - 4:07 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- McLean and Hopkins Face off Just Days After Trading Places - Kingston Frontenacs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.