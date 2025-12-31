OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Brampton and Owen Sound

Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that the regular season game scheduled for this afternoon between the Owen Sound Attack and host Brampton Steelheads has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.

The game will be rescheduled on a date still to be determined.







