Game Day, Game 37, Firebirds at Greyhounds - 4:07 p.m.

Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GFL Memorial Gardens

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, 4:07 p.m.



LAST TIME OUT: Ihnat Pazii scored his third goal as a Firebird, but Flint was unable to overcome a third period deficit, falling 4-1 to the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday evening at the Dort Financial Center.

FLINT ADDS THE POWER OF HE: On Sunday, the Flint Firebirds acquired Kevin He in a trade with the Niagara IceDogs. Flint dealt Chase Hull and seven draft picks in exchange for He, the rights to Darcy Dewachter and two draft picks. He has 14 goals and 17 assists this season and 193 career OHL points. He was a fourth round pick to the Winnipeg Jets in 2024, and became the first Chinese-born player to sign an NHL contract, when he signed his entry-level deal last December.

ROAD WARRIORS: Flint has been stellar away from home since the start of November. The Firebirds are 8-2-0-2 on the road in the past two months, and are currently on a four-game point streak. Flint's special teams have been better in road games than at home this season. Away from home, the power play is successful 21.9% of the time and the penalty kill is converting at 85.3%.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END: Alex Kostov came up scoreless in Flint's loss to Windsor on Sunday, ending his 18-game point streak. It set the franchise record for longest point streak, passing Evgeniy Oksentyuk's 17 consecutive games in the 2019-20 season. Kostov's streak tied Tristan Delisle of the Owen Sound Attack for the longest in the league this season. Kostov had 12 goals and 18 assists during the life of his streak.

FASHIONABLY LATE: Jimmy Lombardi didn't score his first goal this season until Oct. 24, and since that date, Lombardi leads the OHL in goals with 21. The closest mark is Kieron Walton from Sudbury and Marek Vanacker from Brantford with 17 each.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint and the Soo have four remaining matchups this season. The Firebirds have won 3-2 in both meetings so far this year... This is Flint's final game of 2025, the Firebirds are 37-25-3-4 in the past 12 months...The Greyhounds are missing their captain Brady Martin (Canada) and alternate captain Chase Reid (USA), who are playing for their countries at the World Junior Championships.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds open 2026 in London on Friday night against the London Knights. Puck drop at Canada Life Place is set for 7 p.m.







