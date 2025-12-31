McLean and Hopkins Face off Just Days After Trading Places

Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs close out the calendar year this afternoon with a bang as they host the Guelph Storm at 2:05PM inside Slush Puppie Place. It's the New Year's Eve Bash, and there's no better way to kick off your family's celebrations than a matinee matchup packed with plenty of storylines, and a chance to end 2025 on a high note.

Both clubs arrive hungry. Kingston and Guelph are each coming off losses to the Ottawa 67's, and with the final game of the year on deck, expect a determined response from both sides. For the Frontenacs, it's about protecting home ice and carrying momentum into the new year; for the Storm, it's a chance to spoil the party.

A major headline surrounds today's matchup as Alex McLean and Tyler Hopkins face each other for the first time since being traded just three days ago. McLean has wasted no time making an impact in black and gold, announcing himself with authority on Sunday in Ottawa by ripping a bar down beauty for his first goal as a member of the Frontenacs. His energy and finishing ability have been evident, and Kingston fans will be eager to see what he brings to the home crowd this afternoon.

Hopkins, meanwhile, will be looking to do the same for Guelph, setting the stage for a compelling head-to-head between two players still adjusting to new colours, but already making noise. However, Hopkins isn't the only former Frontenac returning to Kingston for the first time. Ethan Miedema was shipped to Guelph in the offseason and the overage forward will look to make an impact against his former club in his former home.

With the New Year's Eve Bash atmosphere, an afternoon puck drop perfect for families, and two teams desperate to end the year with a win, all signs point to an entertaining clash at Slush Puppie Place. The Frontenacs will look to set the tone early, play to their identity, and give Kingston something to celebrate as the calendar flips to a new year.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Alex McLean (#19)

He was our player to watch last time out against Ottawa, but he's the one to watch again today against his former team. McLean scored in his Frontenacs debut and showed signs of what he can be for the black and gold. Now that he has a couple practices under his belt; what does 'Macker' have lined up for an encore against the team that traded him just three days ago?

Guelph - Tyler Hopkins (#91)

If McLean is the one to watch for the Frontenacs, Hopkins has to be the one to watch for the visiting Storm. Hopkins had 98 points in 155 games for Kingston, and in his Guelph debut yesterday in Ottawa he was held off the scoresheet. Emotions will certainly be high as Hopkins quickly returns to play the team that drafted him in 2023; and we can't wait for this matchup to get under way.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.