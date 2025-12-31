Battaglia Scores a Pair, Leads as the Frontenacs Close out the Year on Home Ice

Kingston- In the final game of 2025 at Slush Puppie Place, the Kingston Frontenacs hosted the Guelph Storm on New Year's Eve.

After winning his last start in Brampton on December 20, Gavin Betts would get the nod from Head Coach Troy Mann on Wednesday. Betts would prove that to be a good decision very early in the game. Guelph would surge early with three scoring chances in the first five minutes, Betts would slam the door and settle into the game, making eight saves in the first period. Aleks Kulemin would score on a power play halfway through the period, but the goal was quickly disallowed for a kicking motion. 0-0, after 20 in Kingston.

Nolan Buttar would get the goal scoring started early in the second period. His sixth of the season would open the floodgates as Matthew Henderson would tally his first career OHL goal just moments later. The Frontenacs would carry that 2-0 lead for the majority of the second frame before the storm would strike twice in the final 20 seconds of the period. Kingston and Guelph would head into the locker room tied after two periods.

In the third period, the captain would ice the game for Kingston. Jacob Battaglia would score in two minutes, and recently acquired Alex McLean would pick up an assist on the goals. Gavin Betts would allow just one goal in the third period, making 25 saves in total on the night. The Frontenacs would pick up a win in the final game of 2025 by a score of 5-3.

Kingston now hits the road and heads to Peterborough on Thursday before returning to Slush Puppie Place on Friday to host the Ottawa 67's







