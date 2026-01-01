Plante and Agrette Find Back of Net as Otters Fall to Bulldogs

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters would return to home ice Wednesday for the final game of 2025 as they would conclude their home-and-home with the Brantford Bulldogs. Coming off of a show-stopping win on Tuesday in the Telephone City, the Otters would hope to end the year on a high-note on a day that has typically been a successful one for the team.

The opening frame would get underway with Erie on the front foot looking to get things going offensively, picking up where they left off Tuesday in Brantford. Erie would find the first goal of the contest with Luc Plante (3) finding the back of the net to get the Otters going. Erie would maintain their lead throughout most of the period but Brantford would find their way back into it near the end of the frame. With just under five minutes left, Owen Protz (3) would fire a seeing eye shot into the back of the net to tie the game 1-1. Brantford would remain dangerous as the period would wear on as with just about 10 seconds left in the period Marek Vanacker (28) would finish a back-door pass to make it 2-1 Bulldogs, the lead they would take into the second period, with shots on goal favoring Brantford 16-14.

In the second, it would be the visitors to get going early. Just 13 seconds into the period, Caleb Malhotra (GWG, 18) would strike to make it 3-1 Brantford. Less than a minute later, the Bulldogs would find their way to another as Camron Hankai (1) would score his first OHL goal to grow the lead to 4-1. Brantford's dominance would continue through the first five minutes as Ryder Boulton (4) would add another, capping off a stretch of five-unanswered goals to make it 5-1 Bulldogs. Brantford would remain on the front foot as the period would expire, growing their lead to four, which they would take into the third period, up 5-1 hoping for a victory.

The third period would begin in a delay due to a lighting issue in the building. When the frame did get underway, the Otters would look to get themselves on the front foot and create offensive opportunities. Erie would control much of the play in their offensive zone throughout the period but struggle to solve goaltender Ryerson Leenders. With about seven minutes left to play, Erie would get the game's next and final goal as Mclean Agrette (7) would strike to get Erie back to a three-goal deficit. A penalty would be taken right after the goal to send momentum back to Brantford and they would go onto close out a 5-2 victory in Erie. The Otters would out-shoot the Bulldogs 40-36.

