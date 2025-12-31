Generals Begin Back-To-Back on the Road against IceDogs

Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - On the final day of 2025, the Oshawa Generals hit the road for their first matchup of the season against the Niagara IceDogs.

The two teams met just twice in the early going of last season with Niagara taking both decisions. Both sides will play each other just twice this season as well with the final meeting in Oshawa later in January.

After being shut out by Peterborough on home ice this past Sunday, the Generals hope for a bounce back on the road, where they played admiralty against London and Saginaw before the holiday break but fell short in offensive battles.

Niagara is also trying to find their mojo as well after fighting their way into last year's playoffs. Ryan Roobroeck and Riley Patterson have been outstanding for the club this year but there has been little offensive help behind them, leading to some scoring struggles for the past month.

The IceDogs have been getting a little momentum going with three straight wins, but tonight marks the second game for them since their captain Kevin He was traded to the Flint Firebirds for Chase Hull and seven draft picks.

As for the Generals, they have just about a full lineup minus Onni Kalto, who continues to compete in the U20 World Junior Championship in Minnesota with team Finland.

Oshawa and Niagara have been pretty evenly against one another in their last 12 games head-to-head, but the Generals have been snake bitten in their recent trips to St. Catharines with only one win in their last six visits.

Action gets underway at 6:00 pm from Meridian Centre. Watch on Rogers TV and stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







