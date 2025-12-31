Spirit Unable to Solve Costanzo in Windsor Wednesday Night
December 31, 2025
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw Spirit defenseman Hayden Barch fires a shot against the Windsor Spitfires
(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)
Windsor, Ont. - The Spirit fell 6-0 in their final game of 2025 to the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre, snapping Saginaw's three-game win streak.
Kaleb Papineau started his sixth game of the season, and his first start since December 6th. The first period was proving to be a goaltender's battle between Papineau and Joey Costanzo, with both stopping multiple high-quality chances.
The Spitfires held a slight shot advantage in the period. In the final minute of the period, Andrew Robinson brought the puck into the zone, finding a wide-open John McLaughlin in the slot to put Windsor up before the end of the frame.
After 1: SAG: 0 - WSR: 1 (Total Shots: 8 - 12)
The Spirit saw better chances throughout the second period, but could not find a way past Costanzo. They controlled the pace of the frame and the shot count, but it was the Spitfires who found a prime opportunity once again.
Halfway through the second period, Anthony Cristoforo fired a shot at Papineau that was stopped by the netminder, but Belchetz, racing in, jumped on the loose rebound to push the puck backdoor for a 2-0 lead. Cristoforo extended his scoring streak to eight games with his assist.
The Spirit got a chance to turn the game around after the first penalty of the game went to John McLaughlin for tripping with four minutes remaining in the period. However, Saginaw was not able to capitalize and went into the final period down.
After 2: SAG: 0 - WSR: 2 (2nd period shots: 14 - 8 Total shots: 22 - 21)
The Spitfires got their first chance on the power play to start the third, after Levi Harper was called for high-sticking, but the Spirit's penalty kill, which has had a lot of success in their last few wins, kept the Spitfires off the board.
Belchetz struck again, just five minutes into the period, spinning around off the faceoff and burying the puck into the back of the net. The goal marked Belchetz's team-leading 22nd on the season.
Another penalty on Levi Harper sent the Spitfires back on the power play. Six seconds into the man-advantage, Carson Woodall fired the puck at the net, and Jack Nesbitt tipped it past Papineau.
Papineau was pulled with four minutes remaining, looking for a chance to get on the board, but Cole Davis's empty-netter strengthened the Spitfires' lead. Nesbitt and Woodall earned their second points of the day with the assist.
Windsor added a final goal in the period, as Jean-Christoph Lemieux found Caden Harvey for the Spitfires' fourth goal of the period.
Final: SAG: 0 - WSR: 6 (3rd period shots 2 - 11, Total shots 24 - 32)
Powerplays: SAG 0/1 WSR 1/3
Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (26 saves, 32 shots), WSR Joey Costanzo (24 saves, 24 shots, W)
The Spirit will start their 2026 at home with a matchup on Saturday, January 3rd, welcoming in the Soo Greyhounds to the Dow Event Center. The team will be hosting a food drive at the Dow, presented by Corteva. Fans who bring five nonperishable items or more will be entered into a drawing for a team-signed Spirit jersey.


