Generals Fall Short to IceDogs in Overtime

Published on December 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to close out 2025 with a win but were spoiled on New Year's Eve with a 2-1 overtime loss to the Niagara IceDogs.

The Generals had to make a pleather of changes to the lineup for tonight's game with Brooks Rogowski, Aiden O'Donnell, Haoxi Wang, Sam Roberts and Leo Laschon all out of action.

Along with a bunch of juggling in the forward lines, Brennan Huyck played his fifth game of the season. As well, defenseman Luca Diplacido, who was acquired in the Ben Danford/Zack Sandhu trade, made his Generals debut after 17 games with the St. Andrew's College U18 AAA team.

Matthew Humphries made his second straight start against the team he started his junior career with. Humphries appeared in 13 games for the IceDogs last year and one earlier this season before being traded to the Generals.

Oshawa started off with the better of the opportunities and outshot Niagara 13-9 in the opening period, but Vladislav Yermolenko shut the door for his team to keep it scoreless after one.

The defensive contest continued throughout the second period, but the Generals broke through late on a four-on-three power play. It took an extended review, but it was deemed that Harrison Franssen barely stashed the puck across the goal line on a jam play.

Franssen's power play marker not only gave the Generals the all-important lead, but it also gave defender Lucas Moore his 100th OHL point with the primary assist. It was also Moore's fifth point as a Gen since coming over from Brantford.

Oshawa carried their slim lead into the third, but Riley Patterson tied it close to the midway mark of the period, just getting it over the glove of Humphries from the near side off the rush.

The intense duel continued with both sides getting their looks in the final period, but both netminders stood tall, leading to a 1-1 deadlock after 60 minutes and overtime being required.

It was just the third time the Generals had gone to overtime this season, but they would suffer their first loss in the extra period after Ryan Roobroeck slowly entered the Oshawa end, cut across and beat Humphries blocker-side for the winner.

The Generals fought hard and were able to earn a point off a terrific effort from Matthew Humphries, who stopped 27 of 29 shots against his old team.

Unfortunately for Oshawa, Vladislav Yermolenko played solid for the IceDogs as well, making 37 saves, and allowed Niagara's stars to take over with Patterson and Roobroeck each getting on the scoresheet.

The Generals go right back at it tomorrow afternoon in a New Year's Day matchup against divisional opponents, the Ottawa 67's. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

No Scoring

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Harrison Franssen (13) from Lucas Moore and Luke Posthumus at 16:06

3rd Period Scoring:

NIAG 1st Goal: Riley Patterson (21) from Hayden Reid at 8:34

Overtime

NIAG 2nd Goal: Ryan Roobroeck (21) from Grayson Tiller at 2:20

OSH Power Play: 1/2

NIAG Power Play: 0/3

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 27 saves on 29 shots

Vladislav Yermolenko (NIAG): 37 saves on 38 shots







