Gavin Betts Impressive in Saturday Win over Brampton

Published on December 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Brampton - The Frontenacs wrapped up the first half of the season Saturday afternoon in Brampton to take on the Steelheads for the first time this season.

Looking to win their fifth game in a row, the Frontenacs would turn back to Gavin Betts Saturday Afternoon. He would be sharp, making 11 stops on 12 shots in the opening frame. Keaton Ardagh would get credit for the only Steelheads goal, his seventh of the season. Late in the first period, the Frontenacs would respond, Ty Robar would take a feed from Adam Kelly and bury his second of the season over the shoulder of Brampton's starting goalie, Luke Johnson. 1-1, after 20 minutes in Brampton.

The Frontenacs would continue to play well in the second period. Landon Wright would extend his point streak to five games with his seventh goal of the season. That goal would be Wright's eighth point in the past five games as the Frontenacs offence continues to improve. Later in the period, Will Bishop would find the back of the net. A puck that bounces off numerous bodies eventually ends up behind Johnson. Frontenacs would take a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Frontenacs would deliver the dagger early in the third period. Maleek McGowan would walk in and score another beautiful goal, his eighth of the season. The overage defencemen now has goals in five straight games. Justin Bottineau would tally one late for Brampton, while Gavin Betts would make 30 saves in a winning effort on Saturday night. Frontenacs beat the Steelheads by a final score of 4-2.

The Frontenacs now get a well-deserved break over the holidays; they will return to Slush Puppie Place on New Year's Eve when they host the Guelph Storm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.