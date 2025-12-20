Generals Go for Season Sweep of Spirit

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head across the border for their second and final meeting of the season with the Saginaw Spirit before the holiday break.

The Gens took the first matchup between the two teams in Oshawa back at the start of October. It was a tightly contested game that required overtime, but Owen Griffin netted the winner just 17 seconds into the extra period.

Since then, both sides have had less than ideal seasons leading up to tonight. Despite continuing their rebuilds, the reasons for the Generals and Spirit's struggles are for completely different reasons.

Oshawa's main flaw has been offense whilst having some solid goaltending from Jaden Cholette for bits of the season and most recently, from Matthew Humphries.

The opposite can be said for Saginaw, who have a decent offense - led by newcomers Egor Barabanov and Nikita Klepov - with little defensive help or goaltending.

After a 5-3 defeat against the defending Memorial Cup champion London Knights last night, Oshawa hopes to head into the holidays on a high note with a strong showing against the 2024 champion Spirit.

They will continue to be without Onni Kalto for the next two weeks as he competes with the U20 Finnish team at the World Juniors, but the Generals will hope that Brooks Rogowski continues to make up for lost time after recording an assist last night.

The Gens have played evenly against the Spirit recently, with that overtime victory earlier this year being their fourth win in their last seven games against them, but only one of those victories came in Saginaw.

It all gets going from Dow Event Center at 7:05 pm. Catch the action on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







