Game Day, Game 35, Firebirds at Otters - 7 p.m.

Published on December 20, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Erie Insurance Arena

Erie, Pennsylvania

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Darian Anderson had two goals and an assist, Alex Kostov tallied a goal and an assist and the Firebirds held off the Niagara IceDogs, 4-3, on Friday night at the Meridian Centre.

HITTING THE HOLIDAY ROAD: The Firebirds finish off the first half of the regular season on Saturday night with their second road game of the weekend. Flint currently sits at the top of the Western Conference with 50 points and is 7-2-0-2 in its last 11 road games. Overall, the Firebirds are 10-4-1-2 on the road. Their 10 road wins are tied for the third-most in the OHL and their 23 road points are tied for the second-most in the league.

HALFWAY THERE: Flint played its 34th game out of 68 in the regular season on Friday night and earned its 50th point in the process. The Firebirds sit in first place in the Western Conference at the halfway mark and have reached the 50 point mark two months earlier than they did in the 2024-25 season, when they hit 50 on February 22.

THE STREAK CONTINUES: Alex Kostov had a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Niagara IceDogs and now has points in 17 consecutive games. It's the longest active point streak in the OHL and the second-longest overall in the league this season. Tristan Delisle of the Owen Sound Attack had points in 18 straight earlier this season, a feat Kostov can match with a point in Saturday's game against Erie. Kostov has 12 goals and 17 assists during the life of his streak.

RACKING UP POINTS: The Firebirds' win on Friday gave them points in six consecutive games and in 18 of their last 19 outings. Flint is 4-0-1-1 during its six-game point streak and is 15-1-1-2 in its last 19 games, which began with an 11-game winning streak. The Firebirds were 8-6-1-0 and tied for sixth place in the Western Conference when it began.

ODDS AND ENDS: Darian Anderson had his first two-goal game in the OHL on Friday night and his second three-point game...Erie is 8-5-0-1 on home ice this season and has points in seven of its last 10 games...Flint shut out Erie in its first game against the Otters, 5-0, on home ice on October 25.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds and the rest of the OHL have hit the holiday break and will not be on the ice again until Sunday, December 28. Flint hosts the Windsor Spitfires and puck drop is set for 4 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.







