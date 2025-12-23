2026 Spaghetti on Ice, Benefitting the Hurley Foundation, Set for February 1

Published on December 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday that the team will be hosting Flint Firebirds Spaghetti on Ice, in partnership with the Hurley Foundation and benefitting Hurley Children's Hospital on Sunday, February 1 at the Dort Financial Center. The fundraiser will feature a plated spaghetti meal, to be eaten on the Dort Financial Center ice and served to attendees by Firebirds players on their skates.

"We are excited to once again partner with the Hurley Foundation for the second-annual Spaghetti on Ice fundraiser," Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey said. "Thanks to the tremendous support from our fans last year, we were able to fund the renovation of a much-needed multipurpose family room at the Children's Hospital. The Hurley Foundation's work is vital to our community, and this event supports essential care for pediatric patients and their families. We're proud to be involved and look forward to another great year."

Spaghetti on Ice will begin at 12:30 p.m. and run until 3:30 p.m. The entire Firebirds roster will be present during the fundraiser, which the Firebirds are running for the second consecutive season.

"The Hurley Foundation is excited to partner with the Flint Firebirds again this year to benefit Hurley Children's Hospital," Hurley Foundation President Karima Amlani said. "Last year, we were completely moved by both the team and its incredible fan base doing so much to support the children. The Firebirds and their fan base truly show up for the community we all call home."

The Firebirds and the Hurley Foundation are partnering on Spaghetti on Ice for the second year in a row. The team hosted their first iteration of Spaghetti on Ice in February of 2025. It was originally popularized in the area by the Flint Generals, and the 2025 edition brought it back after a nearly 15-year absence.

Tickets to Spaghetti on Ice are available now at the Dort Financial Center box office and online at ETIX.com. Tickets are priced at $45 for adults and $15 for children and there is a special $35 price for Firebirds Season Members, which must be redeemed at the box office. In addition to the spaghetti meal, a ticket includes soft drinks and water, an available cash bar, and the event will feature a door prize raffle and a silent auction.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.