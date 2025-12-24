OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 5: Little Caesars Back on Top

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the fifth edition of the OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, with the Little Caesars AAA program returning to the top of the list following a win over HoneyBaked. The GTHL's Vaughan Kings are also up one spot after a win over the rival Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

The weekly rankings, determined by a panel of scouts from OHL member teams, highlight the top teams competing for an opportunity to play in the 2026 OHL Cup hosted by the GTHL, which will showcase 25 teams featuring talent eligible for the OHL Priority Selection that will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on June 12-13, 2026.

OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings (Week 5)

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK WEEKS RANKED

1 Little Caesars (USA AAA) 2 5

2 HoneyBaked (USA AAA) 1 4

3 Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep) 3 5

4 Vaughan Kings (GTHL) 5 5

5 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) 4 5

6 London Jr. Knights (ALLIANCE) 6 5

7 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL) 9 2

8 Hill Academy (Ontario Prep) 8 5

9 Don Mills Flyers (GTHL) 7 5

10 Woodbridge Wolfpack (USA AAA) 10 3

Honourable Mentions: Credit River Capitals (OMHA), Ajax-Pickering Raiders (OMHA), Mississauga Senators (GTHL), Huron-Perth Lakers (ALLIANCE), Eastern Ontario Wild (HEO)

The 2026 OHL Cup will kick off with four wild card play-in matchups on Monday, March 30, 2026. All games will be held at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto before the Championship Final moves to the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The OHL Cup has established itself as a premier development tournament, serving as a critical showcase for the next generation of hockey talent. More than 200 OHL Cup graduates have advanced to play in the OHL en route to the National Hockey League (NHL), including more than 110 players currently on NHL rosters.

Rankings will be updated weekly throughout the season as teams compete for positioning ahead of the 2026 OHL Cup tournament.







