Attack Alumnus Trent Bourque Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup

Published on December 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







On Tuesday, Hockey Canada named the 25 players who will wear the Maple Leaf with Canada's National Men's Team at the 2025 Spengler Cup, set for Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland. Included in the roster was Attack Alumnus Trent Bourque, who currently plays for JYP in Finland, played for the Attack from midway through the 2015-16 season until the end of the 2018-19 season. The defencemen from Burlington, Ontario tallied 4 goals and 42 assists in 214 games with the Attack. He has 2 goals and 9 assists in 30 games with JYP this season.

Information from Hockey Canada Release...

Three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards were selected by general manager Marc Bergevin (Montreal, QC/Buffalo, NHL) and associate general manager Stacy Roest (Lethbridge, AB), with support from Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), Hockey Canada's senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations. Head coach Michel Therrien (Montréal, QC) and assistant coaches Drew Bannister (Belleville, ON) and Rob Cookson (Lacombe, AB/Lausanne HC, NL) also provided input.

"We are excited about the group of players assembled as we pursue another Spengler Cup championship in Switzerland," said Bergevin. "This roster brings a mix of skill and experience in short-term competition, including previous Spengler Cup participation, along with broad experience across some of the world's top pro leagues. We are confident the players named today will come together quickly, represent Canada with pride and compete at the highest level in the prestigious tournament."

Canada will have plenty of Spengler Cup experience to lean on in search of its record 17th championship. The roster features six players (Fritz, Grant, Hazen, Hughes, Morley, Seney) who have previously played for Team Canada at the tournament. Jonathan Hazen will be representing Canada for the third consecutive year,. while Tanner Fritz and Brett Seney return for the second year in a row.

In addition, one player competed at IIHF World Championship (Reimer), four at the IIHF World Junior Championship (Addison, Allan, Gauthier, Hicketts) and six at the IIHF U18 Men's World Championship (Allan, Gauthier, Hicketts, Schnarr, Sgarbossa, Shaw).

Canada is grouped with host HC Davos and the U.S. Collegiate Selects for the preliminary round and will open the 2025 Spengler Cup against the Selects on Dec. 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET/11:15 a.m. PT. Preliminary-round action wraps up on Dec. 28, with the championship game set for Dec. 31 at 6:10 a.m. ET/3:10 a.m. PT. TSN, Hockey Canada's official broadcast partner, will broadcast all 11 tournament games; please check local listings for details.

