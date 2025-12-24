Reid Signs with Clarkson Golden Knights
Published on December 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Niagara IceDogs forward Hayden Reid has committed to the Clarkson Golden Knights and will continue his hockey career in the NCAA following his OHL career.
Reid, a native of Clarington, Ont., was selected by the IceDogs in the third round, 50th overall, of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He was traded to the Flint Firebirds in August 2024 before returning to Niagara via trade in September 2025.
The forward has recorded four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 32 games since rejoining the IceDogs this season.
"Hayden is a smart forward who can play either centre or wing," Clarkson Men's Hockey Associate Head Coach Chris Brooks said. "He is heavy on pucks and always works to be on the right side of the puck offensively and defensively. He makes high-percentage plays and has great experience in both the USHL and OHL. His coaches rave about his work ethic and love for the game."
The Niagara IceDogs congratulate Hayden and his family on this accomplishment.
