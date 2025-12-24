Firebirds Ranked Sixth in Week 14 CHL Top-10 Rankings

Published on December 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced on Tuesday its Week 14 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings, presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, for the 2025-26 season. The Firebirds are ranked sixth, their fourth-consecutive week appearing on the list. Flint was ranked eighth in the combined Week 10 & 11 list, 10th on the Week 12 list and again eighth on the Week 13 list..

Flint is one of three OHL teams that appear on the Top-10 Rankings, joining the Brantford Bulldogs (3) and Ottawa 67's (5) and. The Firebirds were ranked fourth in the OHL Power Rankings, which were released on Monday.

From the CHL's article:

6. Flint Firebirds (OHL): The Firebirds jump up two spots in Week 14 as they climb to no. 6, their highest ranking of the season. It's well-earned as they take a seven-game point streak into the Holiday break that was finalized with road wins over Niagara (4-3) and Erie (5-3) last week. The Firebirds' 52 points are tied with Ottawa for the OHL lead while their 24 wins are second most.

Games this week: vs. Windsor (Dec. 28)







