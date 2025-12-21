Otters Get Depth Scoring But Fall to Red-Hot Firebirds

December 20, 2025

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would conclude their four-game homestand and the first half of their schedule Saturday as the Flint Firebirds would come to town for game 34 on the Otters schedule. Coming into the contest off of a big win over the Sarnia Sting Friday, Erie would look to head into the holiday break on a high-note, taking on one of the top teams in the OHL.

The contest would get underway with the Otters on the front foot looking to get going early. It would take just over two minutes before Erie would strike as Luc Plante (2) would make it 1-0 Otters. The home side would continue to put the pressure on throughout the frame with Flint answering back in moments. The Otters would find the game's next goal with Cal Hughes (6) make it 2-0 Erie. The remainder of the frame would play out quite evenly with the Otters heading into the intermission up 2-0. Shots on goal would be tied 11-11.

The second period would begin with the Firebirds on the front foot hoping to get back into the contest. Just 39 seconds in, Urban Podrekar (4) would find the back of the net and make it 2-1 Erie. Flint would continue to pile on the pressure and about 10 minutes later would be rewarded again as Dryden Allen (3) would tie the game at 2-2. The Otters would remain on the back foot the remainder of the frame as Flint would continue to push, with Erie standing tall and keeping the game knotted at 2-2. This is where the score would sit following 40 minutes of play, shots on goal favoring Flint 20-17.

In the third the game would be finely balanced, looking for a winner. Just about five minutes into proceedings, the Firebirds would strike as Christopher Thibodeau (10) would make it 3-2 Flint. The game would remain even as both teams would battle but Erie would strike next. Tyler Cooper (2) would convert a terrific opportunity to tie the game at 3-3. The Otters would hold their lead for just over a minute as Jimmy Lombardi (GWG, 21) would make it 4-3 with about seven minutes remaining. Erie would have their chances following this moment and be denied by an other-worldly save by Mason Courville to keep it 4-3. Another terrific save would lead to another opportunity converted by Darian Anderson (8) to make it 5-3 Flint. The visitors would hold that advantage as they would down the Otters by a final of 5-3 to collect their 24th win of the season. Final shots on goal would favor the Birds 31-27.

The Otters head into the holiday break which will conclude on Sunday, December 28 as the Otters kick-off the second half of the season in Kitchener taking on the Rangers. The Otters will conclude their road trip Tuesday December 30 in Brantford before coming home to take on the Bulldogs on Wednesday, December 31 at 6 P.M. for New Years Rockin' Eve. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







