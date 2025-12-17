Erie Otters Trade Dylan Edwards to Kitchener for Evan Headrick, Pick

Published on December 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- In what has been a busy season for the Otters front office, another move has been made.

General Manager Dave Brown announced today that over-age forward Dylan Edwards has been traded to the Kitchener Rangers, in exchange for forward Evan Headrick and a fourth round pick in 2029.

Headrick comes to Erie with a high pedigree, a former #15 overall pick of the Rangers in 2024, Headrick has appeared in 32 games for the Rangers this season collecting three assists, checking in at a +2.

The 5'8, 17-year-old Garden River, ON native missed most of last season with injury. He is noted as a fearless player who is happy to go to the dirty areas and make plays, despite his size.

Headrick is the brother of former Otters' defenseman and 2017 OHL champion Owen Headrick.

Alongside Headrick comes Kitchener's 4th round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection.

Brown spoke about what Headrick brings to the Otters organization and what fans can expect from him on the ice.

"We're also incredibly excited to welcome Evan to our organization," Brown said. "He comes from a family with deep roots here, and his brother, Owen, was a key member of our 2017 OHL Championship team. We believed in Evan throughout his OHL Draft year, and his skill, creativity, and ability to entertain stood out every time he was on the ice. He brings a dynamic offensive element and a very high ceiling, and we're thrilled to have him join our group as we look ahead."

Edwards departs the Otters with quite the legacy. His comeback following the holiday break during the 2023-24 season was exceptional, collecting 34 points (22G+12A) in 38 games.

A key part of Erie's playoff teams over the past two seasons, Edwards was an Alternate Captain this season and at the time of his departure, led the Otters in scoring with 39 points (16G+23A).

In his over-age season, Edwards hopes book-end his OHL career on a high-note.

"These are never easy decisions, especially when you're moving a player who represents everything you want in your organization," Brown said. "Dylan's story is incredibly special, from overcoming the odds to becoming one of the OHL's elite forwards through relentless work ethic, passion, and heart. While this is an emotional moment for everyone involved, it's a move that opens an exciting new chapter for Dylan and allows us to continue building toward our long-term vision. We have no doubt he will continue to excel and make us all proud."

The Erie Otters thank Dylan Edwards for his contributions and time in the Flagship City and wish him success with the Rangers.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Evan Headrick to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what he can bring to the team on the ice.







