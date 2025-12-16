Friday Night at Home Before Holiday Break

Published on December 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves look to keep the good times rolling as the Guelph Storm visit the Sudbury Community Arena on Friday, December 19th at 7:05pm. This is the final game before the Holiday break, with the Wolves not returning to action until December 30th.

The Wolves are coming off a perfect weekend at home that started with a Teddy Bear Toss thriller against the Owen Sound Attack on Friday night. Being down 2-0, the Wolves earned a penalty shot, with Kieron Walton (WPG) roofing a backhand to have the teddies rain down. With the game seemingly out of reach at 6-2 Attack, the Wolves rallied for four unanswered goals before prevailing after six shootout rounds for a 7-6 win.

Sunday's game saw less theatrics as the Wolves dominated the Brampton Steelheads en route to a 5-1 win. Rookie Patrik Ula opened the scoring for his first OHL goal, with a 3-0 Wolves lead ensuing after the first period. The second period saw Wolves defenceman Trevor O'Dell notch his first OHL goal as well, as Björn Bronäs stopped 25 of 26 to earn the Wolves four points out of four at the Den.

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Nestle who will be giving away drumsticks throughout the night. Wolves Nation are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweater to the game, as anyone wearing one can go to Guest Services behind Section 3 and receive a ticket for the December 30th game against the Kitchener Rangers.

Before Friday's game, the Wolves travel to Barrie to take on the Barrie Colts. Puck drop is set for 7:00pm. Wolves Nation can listen to the game for free through our Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or can watch the game through FloHockey HERE.

Single game tickets for upcoming holiday games are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for the holidays and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







