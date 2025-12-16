Bears Looking to Bounce Back against London Then Head to Kitchener on Saturday

After only getting one point on their weekend road trip, the Bears will be looking to bounce back this week as they meet the London Knights on Wednesday night for their last home game before the Christmas break. Then they will head to Kitchener on Friday for the final game before the break.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This will be the fourth meeting between the Bears and Knights this season, with London already taking two of three games with the Bears this season this season. Friday night in Kitchener will be the third game between the Bears and Rangers with the two team splitting the first two matchups this season as the home team has won both of the games.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (17-14-0-3)

Heading into the weekend the Bears are 17-14-0-3 and just 3-6-0-1. They will be looking to bounce back after a tough weekend losing all three and only managing to pick up one point. The Bears will be looking for a spark from their top performers Pierce Mbuyi (18-23-41), Tristan Delisle (21-19-40) and Harry Nansi (10-27-37). They will also be looking for stronger play from the netminders as Carter George is away at World Junior training camp, so the workload will be left to Trenton Bennett (6W, 3.82 GAA and 0.897 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (1W, 5.32GAA and 0.838SAV%).

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have eleven players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (17-12-3-0)

Heading into the midweek game the Knights are 17-12-3-0 and 4-6 in their last ten games. Leading the way for the Knights is Ben Wilmott (11-16-27), Jaxon Cover (9-17-26) and Braidy Wassilyn (11-11-22). The Knights will be without Sam O'Reilly who is leading their team with 28 points as he is at Canada's World Junior camp. The Knights will be looking for strong play from their starting goalie Aleksei Medevdev who has 11W, 2.74GAA and a 0.906SAV%.

DRAFTED KNIGHTS:

The Knights have seven players drafted to the NHL, four of which were drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft Sam O'Reilly who was drafted by Edmonton and then traded to Tampa Bay in early 2025. also drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft was William Nicholl (EDM), Sam Dickinson (SJ), and Jared Woolley (LA). The other three were picked in the 2025 NHL Draft, Henry Brzustewicz (LA), Linus Funck (COL) and Aleksei Medevdev (VAN).

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (19-10-3-0)

The Rangers are sitting in first in the midwest division at 19-10-3-0 and are 6-3-1-0 in their last ten games. Leading the way for the Rangers is Christian Humphreys (11-26-37) Jack Pridham (17-17-34) and Cameron Reid (9-20-29), Reid will be away at Team Canada's camp for the World Juniors. In net for the Rangers this season has been Christian Kirsch (12W, 2.61GAA and 0.901SAV%).

DRAFTED RANGERS:

The Rangers have eight players drafted into the NHL, four of them were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft Christian Humphreys (COL), Jack Pridham (CHI) Luke Ellinas (OTT) and Christian Kirsch (SJ). The other four were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft Matthew Hlacar (TOR), Luca Romano (NYI), Cameron Reid (NSH), Andrew MacNiel (MTL).

