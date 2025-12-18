Attack Season Ticket Member Christmas Draw Winners Announced

Published on December 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack announced today the winners of the team annual Season Ticket Member draws. In total the Attack announced 11 winners with prizes including an Under Armour Team backpack, Leon's Gift Cards, Golf and gift cards for Cobble Beach and Attack Shack gift cards. The winners listed below can pick up their prize at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack box office.

Owen Sound Attack Under Armour Backpack - Scott & Shelly Batterman

$75 Leon's Gift Card - Trevor Koker

$75 Leon's Gift Card - Barrett McCutcheon

Cobble Beach Golf Voucher w/Power Cart - Doug Barfoot

$50 Cobble Beach Gift Card - Rob Elder

$50 Cobble Beach Gift Card - Thirby Lowe

$50 Cobble Beach Gift Card - Keith & Pat Franks

$50 Cobble Beach Gift Card - Candice Lahn

$25 Attack Shack Gift Certificate - Neil Emery

$25 Attack Shack Gift Certificate - Doug Fox

$25 Attack Shack Gift Certificate - Dave Waddington

The Attack organization would like to thank our season ticket members for their continued support of the team and wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.







