Attack Season Ticket Member Christmas Draw Winners Announced
Published on December 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
The Owen Sound Attack announced today the winners of the team annual Season Ticket Member draws. In total the Attack announced 11 winners with prizes including an Under Armour Team backpack, Leon's Gift Cards, Golf and gift cards for Cobble Beach and Attack Shack gift cards. The winners listed below can pick up their prize at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack box office.
Owen Sound Attack Under Armour Backpack - Scott & Shelly Batterman
$75 Leon's Gift Card - Trevor Koker
$75 Leon's Gift Card - Barrett McCutcheon
Cobble Beach Golf Voucher w/Power Cart - Doug Barfoot
$50 Cobble Beach Gift Card - Rob Elder
$50 Cobble Beach Gift Card - Thirby Lowe
$50 Cobble Beach Gift Card - Keith & Pat Franks
$50 Cobble Beach Gift Card - Candice Lahn
$25 Attack Shack Gift Certificate - Neil Emery
$25 Attack Shack Gift Certificate - Doug Fox
$25 Attack Shack Gift Certificate - Dave Waddington
The Attack organization would like to thank our season ticket members for their continued support of the team and wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 18, 2025
- From Unknown to OHL Top Prospect, Matt Minchak Thriving in First OHL Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Attack Season Ticket Member Christmas Draw Winners Announced - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL Announces Partnership with WFCU Credit Union to Strengthen Community Connections - OHL
- Game Day - December 18 - GUE at NB - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Conclude Road Trip on a High, Defeating Sting 5-2 - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Owen Sound Attack Stories
- Attack Season Ticket Member Christmas Draw Winners Announced
- Attack Fall in OT 5-4 to Knights
- Bears Looking to Bounce Back against London Then Head to Kitchener on Saturday
- Owen Sound Attack Partner with McDonalds in Support of Ronald McDonald House
- Attack Fall 6-4 against Greyhounds Sunday Afternoon