OHL Announces Partnership with WFCU Credit Union to Strengthen Community Connections

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is proud to announce a new league-wide partnership with WFCU Credit Union (WFCU), uniting two organizations that share a deep commitment to community, teamwork, and creating unforgettable experiences for fans and families.

Under this agreement, WFCU becomes the Official Financial Institution of the OHL, reinforcing its dedication to supporting local communities and fostering opportunities for fans across Ontario.

As part of this partnership, WFCU will receive exclusive sponsorship rights with the OHL and a comprehensive suite of assets designed to enhance fan engagement and build brand visibility throughout the league. These initiatives will be featured in key OHL markets, including the arenas of the Barrie Colts, Kingston Frontenacs, Kitchener Rangers, London Knights, North Bay Battalion, Oshawa Generals, and Peterborough Petes.

"We are thrilled to welcome WFCU as an official sponsor of the Ontario Hockey League," said Bryan Crawford, OHL Commissioner. "Their strong community values align perfectly with the OHL's mission to inspire and connect people through the game of hockey."

This collaboration builds on WFCU's longstanding support of the OHL and its member teams. For over 20 years, WFCU has proudly supported the Windsor Spitfires, one of the league's most storied franchises. WFCU also holds the naming rights to the WFCU Centre, home of the Spitfires, further demonstrating its deep-rooted commitment to hockey and the Windsor-Essex community.

In addition to these initiatives, WFCU is launching a scholarship program designed to assist OHL athletes in achieving both their athletic and educational goals. This program underscores WFCU's commitment to empowering young athletes, ensuring they have the resources and support to succeed on the ice and in the classroom.

Furthering its dedication to preparing athletes for life beyond hockey, WFCU will also provide financial literacy training and personalized support to OHL players, helping them build a strong foundation for managing their finances as they transition into adulthood.

"Partnering with the OHL is an incredible opportunity for WFCU to engage with hockey fans and communities across the province," said Eddie Francis, WFCU President & CEO. "Our longstanding relationship with the Windsor Spitfires and the WFCU Centre reflects our commitment to supporting local communities and creating memorable experiences for sports fans. Through this partnership, we look forward to expanding our deep rooted history with the OHL, helping athletes pursue their dreams in both hockey and education, while continuing to strengthen the communities we serve."

To learn more, watch a special video here, or visit mywfcu.ca/ohl/.







