Kitchener Conclude Road Trip on a High, Defeating Sting 5-2

Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers had a quick turnaround from their game on Tuesday night; looking to carry the momentum from the win. The Blueshirts came out firing, getting to Ryder Fetterolf early, with Jakub Chromiak getting them on the board just 5:01 into the first period for his third goal of the season, with assists coming from Andrew Vermulan and Christian Humphreys.

The 67's answered immediately as Jack Dever tied the game up at one just 50 seconds later. Ottawa opened the second period with a quick goal from Ryan White to take a 2-1 lead. Matthew Hlacar evened the score on a tipped shot for his third of the season, with assists coming from Carson Campbell and Evan Headrick. With the game tied at two through forty minutes of play, the 67's scored three unanswered to take a 5-2 lead in the third. With five minutes to play, Christian Humphreys scored to get the Aud back on their feet; but it wasn't enough, as the 67's held on for their fifth straight victory.

Attendance: 6,703

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

OTT 0 - KIT 1 - PPG 5:01 Jakub Chromiak (3) - Andrew Vermeulen, Christian Humphreys

OTT 1 - KIT 1 5:51 Jack Dever (5) - Ondrej Ruml, Jasper Kuhta

Second Period

OTT 2 - KIT 1

2:54 Ryan White (2) - Jack Dever, Shaan Kingwell

OTT 2 - KIT 2

14:38 Matthew Hlacar (3) - Carson Campbell, Evan Headrick

Third Period

OTT 3 - KIT 2 7:02 Nic Whitehead (11) - Shaan Kingwell

OTT 4 - KIT 2 - GWG 11:58 Cooper Foster (14) - Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Filip Ekberg

OTT 5 - KIT 2 - PPG 14:36 Cooper Foster (15) - Kohyn Eshkawkogan, Ondrej Ruml

OTT 5 - KIT 3 15:44 Christian Humphreys (8) - Alexander Bilecki

The Numbers Game:

Shots: OTT 33 - KIT 26

Power play: OTT 1/5 - KIT 1/3

FO%: OTT 54% - KIT 46%

The Starting Goalies:

Ryder Fetterolf (OTT) - 23/26 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 28/33 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers complete their weekend action with their lone trip to Oshawa for a Sunday matchup against the Generals. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre.

