Rangers Complete Five-Game Road Trip with Visit to Sarnia

Published on December 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia, ON - Kitchener will play its fifth-and-final game of their five-game road trip which they currently hold a 2-1-1-0 record. The Rangers will get an added boost to their line-up with newly acquired, Dylan Edwards set to make his debut for the Blueshirts. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Sarnia Sting trail the Rangers by eight spots in the Western Conference standings, sitting with 24 points through 31 games. The two teams haven't yet faced each other this season, making Wednesday's matchup the first meeting between the clubs.

Last season, Kitchener held the upper hand in the four-game series, finishing with a 3-1-0-0 record, including two regulation wins and one overtime victory. The Blueshirts have also found consistent success against Sarnia in recent years. Over the past five seasons, the teams have met 20 times, with Kitchener claiming 13 of those matchups.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (19-10-3-0)

The Kitchener Rangers lead the Midwest Division with 41 points through 32 games. Their most recent matchup came on December 13th in Saginaw, where they edged the Spirit 5-4 in a shootout.

Jack Pridham earned the game's second star after recording his first OHL career hat trick. Tanner Lam and Christian Humphreys scored in the shootout before Cameron Arquette sealed the win for Kitchener.

Dylan Edwards has averaged over a point-per-game (1.22) finding the back of the net 16 times, while adding 23 helpers for 39 points in just 32 games. He has crossed the 20-goal threshold twice already in his OHL career and is four shy of reaching that milestone for a third-straight season.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE STING (10-17-3-1)

Despite owning the bottom stop in the Western Conference, the Sarnia Sting enter the matchup riding a three-game winning streak, most recently earning a 6-4 victory over Guelph on December 14th.

Liam Beamish (7G, 11A) scored twice in that contest, extending his point streak to four games and bringing his season total to 18 points in 30 games. Alessandro Di Iorio also stood out, finding the back of the net twice and adding an assist to reach 10 points (5G, 5A).

Drafted Sting:

The Sarnia Sting don't currently have any players selected in the NHL Draft. However, the team features eight NHL Draft Eligible skaters. Forwards Alessandro Di Iorio, Ryan Brown, Ryder Simpson, Matthew Manza, Chase Gaughan, Beckham Edwards, and Tyler Challenger and defencemen Hunter Solomon.

Broadcast Coverage:

Wednesday's game against the Sarnia Sting will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Wednesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers finally return home on Friday to host Owen Sound for our Holiday Game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







