IceDogs Forward Cole Cooksey Joins Toronto Patriots of the OJHL

Published on December 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The Niagara IceDogs forward Cole Cooksey has joined the Toronto Patriots of the Ontario Junior Hockey League after 21 games with the team. Cooksey scored two goals in his time with the team and contributed an effective two-way style of play.

Cooksey was originally drafted in the first round of the 2022 OHL U18 Draft by the Sarnia Sting. This September, he made the IceDogs roster out of training camp as a free agent.

Before this season, Cooksey was playing with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the British Columbia Hockey League.

Cooksey's determination earned him a spot on the team and he quickly became an important part of the forward group. Cooksey was an exceptionally hard worker during his tenure in Niagara, highlighted by his ability on the penalty kill. His speed and grit made him a key piece of the IceDogs Penalty Kill unit, which currently ranks seventh in the Ontario Hockey League at 80 per cent.

The IceDogs front office, coaching staff, and fans always appreciated the hustle Cooksey showed game in and game out.

Cooksey grew up in Toronto and will be joining his hometown team, the Toronto Patriots of the OJHL. The Patriots are currently in first place in the Western Conference of the OJHL and look to extend their lead at the top with the addition of Cooksey. Cooksey is committed to playing at Merrimack College in the NCAA next season.

The Niagara IceDogs wish Cole the best of luck in all of his future endeavours and appreciate all of his hard work on and off the ice as a member of the IceDogs.

Once an IceDog, always an IceDog.







