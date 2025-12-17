Marentette's Mission Announces Totals for the Warm Hands, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes defenceman Thanasi Marentette and Marentette's Mission recently completed their first ever Warm Hands, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive. The event took place from November 13 to December 11, encouraging the community to make donations in support of Street Level Advocacy and the Kawartha Haliburton Children's Foundation.

The total donations received can be seen below:

Cash Donations - $1,511

Jackets - 100

Shoes/Boots - 18 Pairs

Sweaters/Sweatshirts - 62

Long Sleeves/T-Shirts - 87

Pants - 45

Pajamas - 10

Hats/Toques - 217

Gloves/Mittens - 206 Pairs

Scarves - 87

House Coats - 3

Socks - 305 Pairs

Dresses - 5

Blouses - 3

Brassiers - 6

Underwear - 22 Pairs

Suitcase -1

Blankets - 13

Long Underwear - 4

Skirts - 4

Shorts - 5

Ear Warmers - 11

Under Shirts - 3

Face Cloths - 12

Towels - 4

Snow Pants - 2

Slippers - 1

Onesies - 7

Barbie Dolls - 2

"Marentette's Mission just completed its first ever Warm Hands, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive and the results have been overwhelming," said Marentette. "Words can't express the gratitude I have for my family, friends, teachers, teammates, the Petes organization, the volunteers at Street Level Advocacy and Kawartha-Haliburton Children's Foundation, the residents of Peterborough and Windsor/Essex Counties and the incredibly loyal fans of our beautiful Petes."

Due to the success of the event, Marentette announced that the Warm Hands, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive will become an annual event.

"Because of the generosity and support of so many, I am incredibly proud to announce that we have decided to make this initiative an annual event," continued Marentette. "Thank you to the Peterborough and Windsor/Essex communities for making this event a huge success and I look forward to seeing everyone at the rink!"

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, December 18 when they host the Niagara IceDogs for their annual Christmas game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







