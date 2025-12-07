Soto Scores Twice in 8-5 Home Loss to Ottawa

Published on December 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Ottawa 67's

(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, December 6, the Peterborough Petes hosted the CHL's number five ranked Ottawa 67's in front of their eighth sold-out crowd of the season for Faith and Family Night presented by Life 100.3. The 67's won the game by a score of 8-5.

Matthew Soto led the way for the Petes with two goals and an assist, while Adam Novotny and Aiden Young both scored and had an assist. Carson Cameron scored, with Brennan Faulkner, Gerry DiCunzolo, Adam Levac, Blake Gowan, Braydon McCallum, and James Petrovski all picking up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Ottawa Goal (3:38) - Brayden Krawczyk (2), Assists - Kohyn Eshkawkogan (23), Ondrej Ruml (6)

Ottawa Goal (6:53) - Thomas Vandenberg (10), Assist - Shaan Kingwell (13)

Peterborough Goal (19:08) PP - Carson Cameron (3), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (7), Gerry DiCunzolo (3)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (8:25) - Matthew Soto (12), Assist - Adam Levac (14)

Ottawa Goal (14:29) PP - Nic Whitehead (13), Assists - Cooper Foster (11), Thomas Vandenberg (8)

Peterborough Goal (18:01) - Aiden Young (8), Assists - Blake Gowan (7), Braydon McCallum (16)

Ottawa Goal (18:51) SH - Jasper Kuhta (15), Assist - Jack Dever (12)

Third Period:

Ottawa Goal (5:38) - Filip Ekberg (6), Assist - Cooper Foster (12)

Ottawa Goal (9:49) - Ondrej Ruml (7), Assists - Cooper Foster (13), Connor Bewick (7)

Peterborough Goal (12:09) PP - Adam Novotný (19), Assists - James Petrovski (13), Matthew Soto (18)

Peterborough Goal (13:28) PP - Matthew Soto (13), Assists - Aiden Young (13), Adam Novotný (15)

Ottawa Goal (15:29) - Spencer Bowes (3), Unassisted

Ottawa Goal (19:52) EN - Cooper Foster (17), Assists - Kohyn Eshkawkogan (24), Nic Whitehead (14)

The Petes are back in action for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by Rexall on Thursday, December 11, when they host the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

