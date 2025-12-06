Game Day - December 7 - KIT at GUE

Published on December 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Charlie Paquette

7th round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 6 points (4 goals, 2 assists) in his last 3 games played

Sits second in team points, goals, and assists

Earned his 4th career hat trick on Friday against the Saginaw Spirit

Who to Watch - Kitchener Rangers

Jack Pridham

92nd overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Has 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games this season

Has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) through 3 games against the Storm this season

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, December 12th 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

