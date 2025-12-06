Game Day - December 7 - KIT at GUE
Published on December 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Sunday is Delta Hotels by Marriott game day. Marriott Bonvoy members will be eligible to win a $250.00 Delta Hotels gift card for a stay at any of the 135 Delta Hotels locations. Be sure to sign up for Marriott Convoy for free for your chance to win big!
Click here for today's Know Before You Go!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Charlie Paquette
7th round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 6 points (4 goals, 2 assists) in his last 3 games played
Sits second in team points, goals, and assists
Earned his 4th career hat trick on Friday against the Saginaw Spirit
Who to Watch - Kitchener Rangers
Jack Pridham
92nd overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft
Has 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games this season
Has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) through 3 games against the Storm this season
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, December 12th 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025
- Game Day - December 7 - KIT at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Brampton Steelheads - Saginaw Spirit
- Kingston Looks to Snap Winless Streak Today against Barrie - Kingston Frontenacs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.