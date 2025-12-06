Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Brampton Steelheads

Published on December 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (9-13-3-3) visit the Brampton Steelheads (11-14-2-1) on Saturday, December 6th, at the CAA Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 4:00 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit fell last night to the Guelph Storm at the Sleeman Centre, with Brody Pepoy opening the scoring with his third goal of the season. Egor Barabanov had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist, and Nikita Klepov scored his 15th of the season. Stepan Shurygin stopped 29 of 34 shots, as the Spirit fell 5-3 in Guelph.

The Brampton Steelheads lost at home last night against the Niagara IceDogs after the IceDogs scored four unanswered goals in the third period. Mason Zebeski picked up his 20th point of the season with a goal, and Julian Demiglio picked up his eighth goal of the season in the Steelheads' 4-2 loss.

This Season:

This will be the first of two games this season between the Saginaw Spirit and the Brampton Steelheads, with the second game coming on January 4th, 2026. Last season, the Spirit and Steelheads split two games. Saginaw's last visit to the CAA Centre on October 19th, 2024 was a 3-2 overtime win for the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

Egor Barabanov picked up his ninth multi-point game last night, giving him 34 points (13G-21A) in 28 games this season with the Spirit. Barabanov picked up a goal and an assist in Guelph, including the assist on Nikita Klepov's 15th goal and 35th point of the season. Barabanov is now one point behind Klepov for the scoring lead this season for the Spirit, and is tied for eighth overall in points in the OHL. Klepov now has two points (1G-1A) in three games since returning from the CHL USA Prospects challenge roster, and leads OHL rookies in points this season.

With nine points (1G-8A) in thirteen games in November, defenseman Levi Harper now sits at third in scoring this season for OHL rookies with 24 points (6G-18A). Harper has five assists in his last five games and was named OHL rookie of the week for the week of November 24th-30th.

Saginaw's NHL-drafted players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Leading the Steelheads in points this season is Seattle Kraken prospect Jakub Fibigr. The defenseman is one point away from his 100th career OHL point, and has 23 points (8G-15A) in 26 games played this season for Brampton.

Mason Zebeski is two points away from his 100th career OHL point after a goal in last night's match against the Guelph Storm. Zebeski is third in scoring for the Steelheads with 20 points (9G-12A) in 28 games this season, and has goals in four of his last six games.

Forward Gabriel Chiarot is on the longest active point streak for the Steelheads, with four points (3G-1A) in his last four games. Chiarot is second on the team in scoring with 13G-9A-22P and has team-best three game-winning goals this season.

Brampton's NHL-drafted players:

